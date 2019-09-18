BERRETT William September 13, 2019 William (Bill) Berrett, 77, of Willis, Va., passed away of natural causes on September 13, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife, Karena and survived by his daughter, Ellie; son, Andrew; daughter-in-law, Jessica; brother, Richard; sister-in-law JoAn; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was a proud Navy veteran and active with the American Legion. He had a love of golf, animals, antiques, and ships. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, and love of family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 58 in Dublin, Virginia or Montgomery County Humane Society.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.