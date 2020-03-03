October 19, 1942 March 1, 2020 Joyce Thompson Bernard, age 77, of Rocky Mount, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1942, the daughter of the late B.T. and Lera Thompson of Ferrum, Virginia. She retired from Norfolk Southern after working over 30 years in various departments. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering and spending time with her grandchildren. She was member of Boones Mill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Winfred Thompson and B.T. Thompson Jr. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Harold Bernard; daughter, Cyndi and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Parker and Cait; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Glenda Thompson; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Wayne Pagans; sister, Christine Ramsey, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and life-long friends. A celebration of life will be held at l p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with Pastor Joe Dillon officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the Franklin County Public Library, 355 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151, or to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Axillary, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Service information
11:30AM-1:00PM
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
1:00PM
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Winter lands flurry of punches into weekend, but likely down for count by next week
-
Roanoke man found guilty of scalding 4-year-old boy, must serve 1½ years
-
The best college basketball player in Virginia most fans haven’t heard of
-
Virginia Department of Health investigates possible coronavirus case in Southwest Virginia
-
Family fears Christiansburg park will cut off entrance to their property
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.