May 9, 2020 Patricia Manning Benson, 75, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Lewis Gayle Medical Center. She was born in Roanoke and was the daughter of the late John Ruvoe Simmons and the late Amy Wilson Simmons. She was predeceased by her first husband, Roger G. Manning and her second husband, Charles K. Benson Sr. Patricia was mother to two daughters who are left to remember her, Tammy Manning and Angela Mitchem; grandchildren, Taja Manning, Thomas Mitchem, Samantha Mitchem, Eliza Mitchem and Antowan Williams; great-granddaughter, Yalaina (YAYA); sister, Joyce (Bootie) Conner (Jerry); special daughter-in-law, Mary Benson; brother-in-law, Benny Benson (Cindy); and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was predeceased by a sister, Norine Dickerson; brothers, Wayne Simmons and John "Buck" Simmons. To know Patricia was to know that she would want all of us to be kind, help others, donate money or food if possible, do a good deed or offer to help someone in need. "A mother holds her children's hand for a short time but their hearts forever." In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice or that you do something for someone else. A service for the family will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, with Pastor Hilton Jeffries officiating. All others may watch the service live by going to www.simpsonfuneral.com and clicking on the YouTube link. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date after the current restrictions are lifted. The family will receive friends, limited to 10 at a time, one hour prior to the service. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff in the Cardiac Care Unit at Lewis Gayle Medical Center for their love and care and a very special thank you Rebecca Hall for her guidance and support during this transition.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
2:00PM-3:00PM
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
