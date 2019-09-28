BENSON Charlie K. September 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019, we lost a husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend, Charlie K. Benson, 86, of Salem, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Antha Benson; son, Chuck Benson; brothers; Jack and Sam, and a special nephew, Chad Benson. He was retired as a shop foreman at Virginia Truck Center. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Manning Benson; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Jenelle Benson; daughters, Tammy Manning and Angela Mitchem; brother and sister-in-law, Benny and Cindy Benson; sister-in-law, Janet Benson; daughter-in-law, Mary Benson; grandchildren, Alicia and John Haskins, Ryan, Bailey, and Taja Manning, Thomas Samantha and Eliza (Izzy) Mitchem; great granddaughter, Bryah Benson; and a special niece and nephew, Amy Helms and Butch Benson. The family would like to offer a very special thank you to the staff at Johnston Willis Hospital of Richmond, Va. and Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. Charlie was a wonderful husband and great father, grandfather, uncle and friend that will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707

