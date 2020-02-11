March 8, 1934 February 6, 2020 Ruth Elizabeth Bennett, 85, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
BENNETT, Ruth Elizabeth
