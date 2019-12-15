BENNETT, Phyllis Cook Howell December 12, 2019 Phyllis Cook Howell Bennett of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claudine Murray and Alfred Nathaniel Cook; her husbands, Buford R. Howell and Otis R. Bennett; and a brother, Alfred (Bob) Cook Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Mary Beth James and son-in-law, Richard James; stepdaughter, Deborah Barnes and husband, Rick Barnes; her granddaughters, Audrey James, and Heather Parrish and husband, Drew; and great-grandchildren, Zachary James, Colton Cunningham, Brooks Parrish, Charlie Holland, Sophia Pero and Lylah Parrish. Phyllis was a member of New Covenant Christian Church for many years having joined in 1997 and served as organist. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Pastor Chris Kingery will officiate. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the New Covenant Christian Church, 4807 Cove Road NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
