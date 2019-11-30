BENNETT Myrtle Witt August 10, 1938 November 28, 2019 Myrtle Witt Bennett, 81, of Bedford, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Oakwood Health & Rehab. Center. She was born on Wednesday, August 10, 1938 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Roy Jennings Witt and Virginia Gertrude Lacy Witt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Green Bennett. She was retired from C & P Telephone and was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Troy D. Bennett and wife, Deborah; her daughter, Kim Bennett Overstreet and husband, Roger; her grandchildren, Shawn Bennett and wife, Stephanie, Amber Bennett, Logan Overstreet; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Claire, Liam, Jason and Kendall; brothers, William Jennings Witt and wife, Darlene, Robert (Bobby) Witt and wife, Karen; sister, Betty Witt Ashwell and husband, Darryl; sister-in-law, Jean Bennett; brother-in-law, Alvin Saunders. Funeral services will be held at the graveside at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 Nicopolis United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Davidson and theRev. Steve Parker officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.