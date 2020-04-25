BENNETT JR., Charles Dodson April 23, 2020 Charles Dodson "Buddy" Bennett Jr., 79, originally from Danville, Virginia died on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He resided in Roanoke, Virginia at the time of his death. Buddy was graduated from Virginia Military Institute and Washington & Lee Law School in Lexington, Virginia, where he met and married the love of his life, Becky Black. He began his law career as a JAG officer in the United States Air Force, stationed first at Stewart Air Force Base (AFB), N.Y., and then at Kunsan AFB, South Korea. In 1970, Buddy began working for the Justice Department Civil Rights Division and left as Deputy Chief of the Housing Section in 1978. During his years at the Justice Department, he attended Georgetown University and earned a master's degree in Law. In 1978, Buddy became Director of Rappahannock Legal Services where he worked until 1986, when he began his own general law practice. During these years in Fredericksburg, Buddy helped to establish the Fredericksburg Mediation Center, the Food Relief Clearing House, and the Rappahannock YMCA. He served on the Board of the College Community Orchestra, and during that time he performed as Abraham Lincoln, narrating Aaron Copeland's Gettysburg Address. He was chosen for his oratory skills and more so for his uncanny resemblance to Honest Abe at 6'4," 180 lbs., and a full beard. It was one of the highlights of his life portraying his hero. In 1994, Buddy moved to Roanoke and practiced Social Security Disability law until 2005 when he was appointed Administrative Law Judge for Medicare in Cleveland, Ohio. The family lived there until Buddy retired in 2012 and then they returned to Roanoke. Buddy was a man who loved to read and enjoyed the arts, who championed causes because it was the right thing to do; and who lived a life of principle, honor, and above all, kindness. He is survived by his wife, Becky; his children, Catherine Bennett, Susan Bennett Ahrens, and Tom Bennett; his sister, Nancy Bennett Bourne; and his grandchildren, Caroline, Tom, Kate and Lucy. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that you contribute to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
