July 13, 1954 April 3, 2020 "For I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:6-7) Joy Denice Bell, 65, of Rocky Mount, went to be with her earthly parents and her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 3, 2020. Joy was born in Washington, D.C. on July 13, 1954. Joy graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Washington in 1972. Following her attendance and graduation from Heidelberg University (Tiffin, Ohio), Joy attended and received a Master's degree in Counseling/Student Personnel Services from Radford University. She then worked at Radford University, Ferrum College, and Virginia Western Community College in various Counseling/Academic Advising positions for over 25 years. Joy loved the Lord, and claimed His promises as she endured many medical issues. One of her favorite verses was Micah 6:8 – "He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." During her life, she lived out that verse. Joy had a special love for animals and grieved the loss of her pets, Tiffany, Annie, Adam, and Roxie. She loved to go to movies, visit Peaks of Otter, Douthat State Park, and any beach. She also loved to watch Duke and Golden State Warrior basketball games, and listen to music (especially praise music). Although she will be missed by those who love her, we celebrate her life and rejoice that her suffering is over. Joy was preceded in death by her loving parents, Joseph and Eva Bell. She is survived by her siblings, Yvette (Best Buddy) Harris of Richmond, Garrison Michael Hickman (Gill) of Richmond, Yvonne Thompson (Robert) of Lake Mary, Florida, Cassandra Robinson of College Park, Maryland; and her best friend/sister in Christ, Susan Layne of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Franklin Memorial Park with the Rev. Garrison Michael Hickman, officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount, Va. www.connerbowman.com (540)334-5151.
