December 23, 2019 Catherine Compton Bell, 91, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord, Monday, December 23, 2019. She was preceded by her husband, Ben Bell; father, Paul Compton; son-in-law, Bob Henderson; sister, Nellie Donley; and brothers, Paul Jack, and David Joe Compton. Catherine was a Charter Member of Northview United Methodist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Kathy B. Henderson; special granddaughter, Joan R. Henderson Britt; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth C. Britt and Rachel E. Britt; sister, Lulabelle Meaders; and brothers, Tom Tyler Compton and Joey Compton. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by the Rev. Doug Sasser. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Simpson Funeral Home 540-366-0707.
Bell, Catherine Compton
