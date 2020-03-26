March 16, 2020 NEW CASTLE, Va. Troy passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020. Troy was the son of Donna Belcher Fleshman and of the late Douglas Gale Belcher. Siblings, Travis (wife, Jessica) Belcher and Trista (husband, Brian) Mitchell; extended family consisting of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly. Troy also had a special person in his life that he loved very much, Tu-Tu. Troy loved his family and he loved being in the outdoors. Troy enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and spending time with his friends. Funeral/memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help the family with funeral expenses. Send love to the following address, Belcher Family, 373 Richardson Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Belcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

