BELCHER SR.
Charlie Leftwich
October 14, 2019
Charlie Leftwich Belcher Sr. of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lassie Belcher. Survivors include three Children Barbara Taylor, Charlie L. Belcher Jr. and David Patrick Belcher, three brothers, Roy, Jim, Gordon Belcher. Three Sisters, Martha Tyree, Betty Smith, and Vonnie Ramos, nine Grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 1 until Funeral Service time of 2 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. 385 Diamond Avenue Rocky Mount. Interment Byrdview Cemetery.
