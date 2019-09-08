September 6, 2019 Elsie Starkey Beer, 95, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the widow of Herbert Beer. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. Those wising to make memorials, please consider donations in honor of Elsie Starkey Beer to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

