June 6, 1926 June 4, 2020 Evert Beekmann Jr., age 93, formerly of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. Evert was a faithful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Evert was known for his sweet big smile and strong love for God. Evert retired from Corning Glassworks at Martinsburg, W.Va., in 1991. Evert was predeceased by his parents, Evert Beekmann Sr. and Johanna Burger Beekmann; his brothers, Fred, Joe, Henry; and his sister, Betty. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Kelsoe Beekmann; his children, Fred (Cathy), Jean (Tim), Glenda (Don); eight grandchildren, Martha (Dustin), Betsy (Eric), Joshua (Erin), Nicholas, Kimberly (Rick), Derron, Kevin (Libby), Eric; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Taylor of Spotsylvania, Va. There will be a viewing for family and friends on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg (masks are highly recommended for both events). A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, Va., at 11 a.m. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
