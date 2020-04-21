April 18, 2020 Orissia Huffman Beckner, 98, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Lola Huffman; her husband, James Beckner; her son, Jeffrey Beckner; and her sister, Juanita Mason. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Dickinson (Bill) and Joan Kerr (Robert); her son, James Beckner II (Fran Figari); daughter-in-law, Julie Beckner; 12 grandchildren; nine great- and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Roth (Jesse); a special niece and nephew, Paula Richburg (Bill) and Mike Roth (Tina); and her caregivers, Sherry, Marlene and Samantha. Private services will be held at Valley Funeral Home with interment following at Sherwood Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A celebration of Mother's Llfe will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Troutville Fire Dept., Po Box 609, Troutville, VA 24175.
