BECKNER JR. Joseph M. October 17, 2019 Joseph M. (Jack) Beckner Jr. 90, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 17, 2019 while surrounded by family members. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph M. Beckner Sr and Gussie Bowen Beckner; a sister, Josephine Fulton and her husband, Benjamin Fulton; and brother, Maynard Beckner. Left to cherish his memory is his wife and sweetheart of nearly 68 years, Barbara Donald Beckner; sons, David (Susan) Beckner of Midlothian, Va., Bradley (Pat) Beckner of Roanoke and Kendall (Carol) Beckner of Salem, Va. He was lovingly known as "Pop Pop" by five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He retired in 2001 as a small business owner and specialized in heavy equipment mechanics for more than 50 years. He also served as a lay minister and was a lifelong member and Sunday School teacher at New Life Christian Ministries (formerly New Life Temple). A celebration of Jack's life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

