December 30, 2019 Helen Marie Ulrich Becker, 90, of Roanoke passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Becker. Helen is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held in Sherwood Memorial Park on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 1 p.m.
