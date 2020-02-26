February 25, 2020 Annie Inez Meador Beatty, 91, of Moneta, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Surviving family includes her husband, Blain Beatty, and children, Vicky Saunders (Steve), Gloria Moyer, John Beatty (Marsha), Tina Wade (Keith), Roger Beatty, and Gail Detamore (Bud). Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Annie Beatty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

