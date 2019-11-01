BEASLEY Dorothy Jean October 29, 2019 Dorothy Jean (Dickason) Beasley of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion Holiness Church, 385 Depot St. Christiansburg, Va. 24073. Family will receive friends between 1 to 2 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.