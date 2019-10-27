BEARD Sandra Dea August 10, 1939 October 15 2019 Sandra Dea Beard, 80, of Huddleston, Va., succumbed to injuries from a recent fall on Tuesday, October 15 2019. Born (and raised) in Norfolk, Va. on August 10, 1939 to the late John and Ruth Gilbert. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Harry; and her four children, Debbie, Beth, Katy & Andy. She was also "mom number two" to Ronda, John and Tina. One of her favorite roles in the world was that of "Grandma" to her eleven grandchildren, Megan, Max & Madeline; Mikal Ann & Jonathan; Trey & Emily; and Jordan, Ethan, Bryan & Jack. Sandy also had seven great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Sandy is also survived by her two dear sisters, Edith Robinson and Jackie Stutz of Norfolk, Va. Sandy will be remembered for her love of life & laughter, her insatiable desire to dance when she heard music, her abundance of holiday cookies, and how she had a way of making others smile before she left the room. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Cabana at Mariner's Landing in Huddleston. The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff and doctors at Roanoke Memorial Hospital for taking such good care of her before her passing.

