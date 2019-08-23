August 21, 2019 Melva Simmons Beard, 92, of Vinton and formerly of Hardy, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was the widow of Richard C. Beard. Survivors include three children; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister; and one brother. Graveside Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

