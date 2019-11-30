BAZZARRE JR. Howard Franklin December 28, 1939 November 20, 2019 Howard Franklin Bazzarre Jr. peacefully passed away in his sleep at home the morning of November 20, 2019. He leaves behind a daughter, Lisa Karen Bazzarre; a granddaughter, Lauren Lassere, and sisters, Sue Marzo (husband Mario), Sandy Thexton, and brother Mark Bazzarre (wife Eva). He was born in Clifton Forge, Va., but when he was a child, his family moved to Stockton, Calif. After serving three years active duty with the United States Marine Corp, he attended the University of San Francisco receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Moving back to Charlottesville, Va., he graduated from the University of Virginia with a Master of Science degree in Accounting. He passed the CPA examination and became a staff accountant for Hantzmon, Wieble & Company in Charlottesville. He left that company in 1975 to form his own CPA firm of Galloway & Bazzarre in Charlottesville. That firm specialized in, among other things, hospital auditing and in 1979 Howard was offered and accepted the opportunity to become Controller of the Humana Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, W.Va. While in Charlottesville, Howard published a photographic history of early Charlottesville titled, "Holsinger's Charlottesville: Selected Photographs From the Collection of Rufus W. Holsinger." In 1985, he accepted an offer from Universal Health Services, Inc., headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa., to serve in financial executive positions, Chief Financial Officer/Controller in UHS facilities in Chalmette, La., Chicago, IL, Temecula, Calif., and Aiken S.C., retiring in 2005. He was wooed out of retirement by Hospital Partners of America to serve as their CFO at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, Calif. Retiring a second time, Howard formed his own consulting company, Howard F. Bazzarre Associates, Aiken, S.C. and provided his clients services ranging from completion of Certificate of Need applications, to serving as interim CFO, System Controller, Controller and Financial Director for large hospital systems and smaller individual hospitals. Retiring again, Howard moved to Roanoke to be nearer family. Wanting to remain active, Howard joined H&R Block and served most recently as office manager in the Block Advisors office in Promenade Park Center. Howard enjoyed following sports all his life, particularly the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Cubs, and, most recently, was an avid fan of the Salem Red Sox and a winning coach in several fantasy football leagues.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.