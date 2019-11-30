BAZZARRE JR. Howard Franklin December 28, 1939 November 20, 2019 Howard Franklin Bazzarre Jr. peacefully passed away in his sleep at home the morning of November 20, 2019. He leaves behind a daughter, Lisa Karen Bazzarre; a granddaughter, Lauren Lassere, and sisters, Sue Marzo (husband Mario), Sandy Thexton, and brother Mark Bazzarre (wife Eva). He was born in Clifton Forge, Va., but when he was a child, his family moved to Stockton, Calif. After serving three years active duty with the United States Marine Corp, he attended the University of San Francisco receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Moving back to Charlottesville, Va., he graduated from the University of Virginia with a Master of Science degree in Accounting. He passed the CPA examination and became a staff accountant for Hantzmon, Wieble & Company in Charlottesville. He left that company in 1975 to form his own CPA firm of Galloway & Bazzarre in Charlottesville. That firm specialized in, among other things, hospital auditing and in 1979 Howard was offered and accepted the opportunity to become Controller of the Humana Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, W.Va. While in Charlottesville, Howard published a photographic history of early Charlottesville titled, "Holsinger's Charlottesville: Selected Photographs From the Collection of Rufus W. Holsinger." In 1985, he accepted an offer from Universal Health Services, Inc., headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa., to serve in financial executive positions, Chief Financial Officer/Controller in UHS facilities in Chalmette, La., Chicago, IL, Temecula, Calif., and Aiken S.C., retiring in 2005. He was wooed out of retirement by Hospital Partners of America to serve as their CFO at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, Calif. Retiring a second time, Howard formed his own consulting company, Howard F. Bazzarre Associates, Aiken, S.C. and provided his clients services ranging from completion of Certificate of Need applications, to serving as interim CFO, System Controller, Controller and Financial Director for large hospital systems and smaller individual hospitals. Retiring again, Howard moved to Roanoke to be nearer family. Wanting to remain active, Howard joined H&R Block and served most recently as office manager in the Block Advisors office in Promenade Park Center. Howard enjoyed following sports all his life, particularly the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Cubs, and, most recently, was an avid fan of the Salem Red Sox and a winning coach in several fantasy football leagues.

