BAYNE Paul September 24, 2019 Paul Bayne, 76, of Troutville, Va., fell asleep in death Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home. A memorial service honoring Paul's life will be 5 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 70 Greenfield Street Daleville with Donald Nordgren officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

