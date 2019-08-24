BAYLOR Elizabeth Ann Woolwine December 25, 1935 August 20, 2019 Elizabeth Ann Woolwine Baylor, 83, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Ann was a fun, adventurous person who loved to travel and paint. She was a member of the Allied Artist Guild and specialized in watercolor. She was the head majorette for South Charleston High School and won a scholarship to Marshall University in the Miss Kanawha Valley Majorette competition. She built a life with her late husband, H. Nelson (Nels) Baylor of Pittsburgh. They had two sons whom they enjoyed reading, camping and traveling with. They lived in Puerto Rico, New Orleans, and Japan and traveled extensively. Ann loved the Kanawha Valley and kept her home and roots in WV. She loved the ocean and spent many days enjoying the splendor of Emerald Isle. One of the highlights of Ann's life was enjoying a good tea party or teaching her granddaughters to paint. She was an enthusiastic grandmother who loved her four grandchildren. She had a sweet dog, named Snowball that was her constant, loyal companion. Elizabeth is survived by her son, George(Monty)Baylor, Md., wife Kathy, their children, her grandchildren, Lexie and McKenzie of Roanoke, Va., and son, Brad Baylor, wife Sharon, their children, her grandchildren, Grayson and Jackson of Pittsburgh, Pa.; her sister, Phyllis Alexander and husband Matthew (Mackie), niece Beth Grooms and husband Todd, nephew Matthew Alexander lll and wife Lynn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, H. Nelson (Nels) Baylor, mother, Jane Elizabeth Woolwine, her father, Phillip Montgomery Woolwine and her brother, Phillip(little Phil) Montgomery Jr. A service to Honor the Life of Elizabeth Ann Baylor will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Snodgrass Funeral Home located at 4122 MacCorkle Ave., SW South Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Matt Santen officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be shared by visiting Honoring Life Condolence Center at snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
