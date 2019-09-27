September 22, 2019 LaVerne L. Baum, 83, of Roanoke Va., peacefully passed to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Friendship South Health & Rehab Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Myrtle Lerch. LaVerne attended High School at Florida Christian Academy in Boca Raton, Fla., and graduated from Bible Baptist College in Springfield, Mo. She played the piano and the organ at many churches throughout her life and was an experienced seamstress. Survivors include her husband, Al R. Baum; three sons, David Baum, Stephen Baum and Daniel Baum; one daughter, Rhion Magee; two sisters, Lorraine Lerch Proper and Lynda Lerch Fleenor; one brother, Everett C. Lerch; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A private family memorial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

