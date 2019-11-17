November 12, 2019 Jane Nichol Brown Battle, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Frances G. Brown and James Trimble Brown of Nashville, Tenn.; and her husband, William R. Battle, former President and CEO of Shenandoah Life Insurance Company. Jane is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Brown (Becky) Battle; and her son, William (Lee) Battle, both of Roanoke. She is also survived by a sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Jane's childhood was spent in Nashville where she graduated from West End High School. She attended college at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Ga., for one year, and graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Arts in English. During her teenage years, she supported the Red Cross in the war effort by knitting sweaters and preparing home-cooked meals for servicemen. Following college, she worked at the Newspaper Printing Corporation and took night classes in advertising. She met Bill who she married in 1951. They moved to Dallas, Texas where they remained until Bill was offered a job at Shenandoah Life Insurance Company as Assistant Actuary. Jane and Bill became members of Second Presbyterian Church shortly after moving to Roanoke. She served as a Circle Leader for Presbyterian Women, receiving her Honorary Life Membership in 2005. Jane also worked on various church committees and was active in the church. She was a longtime docent with the Art Museum of Western Virginia and volunteered with Bill for the Salvation Army. Jane loved gardening, collecting many varieties of azaleas and rhododendrons and collecting antiques. She also enjoyed traveling with her family. Above all, Jane cherished her role as wife, mother and friend. There will be a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in the Sanctuary at Second Presbyterian Church led by Dr. George C. Anderson. It was Jane's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Second Presbyterian Church, 214 Mountain Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences can be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.