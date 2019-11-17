November 12, 2019 Jane Nichol Brown Battle, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Frances G. Brown and James Trimble Brown of Nashville, Tenn.; and her husband, William R. Battle, former President and CEO of Shenandoah Life Insurance Company. Jane is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Brown (Becky) Battle; and her son, William (Lee) Battle, both of Roanoke. She is also survived by a sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Jane's childhood was spent in Nashville where she graduated from West End High School. She attended college at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Ga., for one year, and graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Arts in English. During her teenage years, she supported the Red Cross in the war effort by knitting sweaters and preparing home-cooked meals for servicemen. Following college, she worked at the Newspaper Printing Corporation and took night classes in advertising. She met Bill who she married in 1951. They moved to Dallas, Texas where they remained until Bill was offered a job at Shenandoah Life Insurance Company as Assistant Actuary. Jane and Bill became members of Second Presbyterian Church shortly after moving to Roanoke. She served as a Circle Leader for Presbyterian Women, receiving her Honorary Life Membership in 2005. Jane also worked on various church committees and was active in the church. She was a longtime docent with the Art Museum of Western Virginia and volunteered with Bill for the Salvation Army. Jane loved gardening, collecting many varieties of azaleas and rhododendrons and collecting antiques. She also enjoyed traveling with her family. Above all, Jane cherished her role as wife, mother and friend. There will be a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in the Sanctuary at Second Presbyterian Church led by Dr. George C. Anderson. It was Jane's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Second Presbyterian Church, 214 Mountain Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences can be made at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police continue search for suspect in Franklin County homicide
-
Fugitive’s family urges him to yield
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
Financial details of Virginia Tech's recently announced future non-conference games
-
Greenway holdout Walker foundry ceases production, land up for sale, but lawsuit against Roanoke to continue
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.