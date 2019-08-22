BASTIO Manny Anthony August 20, 2019 Manny Anthony Bastio, 79, of Ferrum, Va., died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Maria Bastio; wife, Carmella Bastio. He is survived by his son, Anthony and wife Rebecca; two grandchildren, Breanna and AJ; and good friend, Billy Robertson. He was a good friend and mentor to so many characters in the motorcycle and antique car community. His family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

