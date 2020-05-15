July 7, 1983 May 12, 2020 Bryndon Ferris "Brynny" Bason, was a lifelong resident of Floyd County, Va. He died expectantly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Brynny was born on Travianna Farm on July 7, 1983, to parents Samuel A'Court Bason and Paula Klingensmith Bason. He was preceded in death by his father A'Court Bason. Brynny is survived by his wife, Jessica Bason, his daughter, Aolani Bason, his mother, Paula Bason, his brother, Dorian Bason and his sister Triona Bason. Brynny was a devoted and loving husband and father. He was a spiritual man who loved the Bible and the I Ching with conviction. He was an avid mandolin and guitar player who thrived on a broad spectrum of music. He amazed everyone, continuously, with his kindness, generosity and self-sacrifice for those around him. He puts into words and formulates his connection to his family when he says; "We are a family, our love is a bond that can't be broken, bound in the blood of our daughter, who is not only our offspring, but the physical/spiritual, achievement/representation given to us to ensure our connection in this lifetime and for eternity" 2 Corinthians 3:17, "Now the Lord is the Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty." A celebration of life for family and friends will be on Saturday May 16, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. Please be considerate of others during this time and honor the CDC recommendations regarding the Covid-19. A private graveside service will be held later. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the family or the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
