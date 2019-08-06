BASHAM Virginia Kessler August 3, 2019 Virginia (Jenny) Kessler Basham, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Glen Allen, Va. Ms. Basham was born in Buchanan and graduated from Buchanan High School. She was a resident of Roanoke for 70 years until she moved to be with her daughter in 2015. Surviving are her son, Dr. C. Louis Basham Jr., of Glen Allen, Va.; daughter, Dr. Teresa Basham Fleming and husband, Dr. William Fleming, of Glen Allen; grandsons, Brian Fleming and his fiancé Emily Arnold and Eric Fleming and his wife, Jessica. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Cecil Louis Basham, in 2009 and by her brothers, Randolph and Charles Kessler. Ms. Basham was a longtime member of Huntington Court United Methodist Church. She started working at Eli Lilly in 1965 and later retired from Elizabeth Arden. Arrangements for a graveside service at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Huntington Court United Methodist Church, PO Box 5066, Roanoke, VA 24012.
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.