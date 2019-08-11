August 3, 2019 Virginia Kessler Basham, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Contributions in Ms. Basham's memory may be made to Huntington Court United Methodist Church, 3333 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24012. Friends may also offer online condolences at www.oakeys.com.

