BASHAM Frank H. May 30, 1929 September 6, 2019 Frank H. Basham, 90, of Moneta, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Mr. Basham was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and was a farmer all of his life. After retiring from farming his new passion was playing golf up until his death. He was born May 30, 1929 a son of the late Oglesby Davis and Madeline Altice Basham. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edith Ann Hudson Basham; four brothers; five sisters. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and Ann Basham, Hardy, Dale and Belinda Basham, Frank (Davis) and Penny Basham, Tim and Christi Basham, Moneta; his daughter, Darlene Basham, Williamsburg; his grandchildren, Bobby Basham (Leslie), Richard Brubaker, Brad Basham (Heather), Candice Widener, Crystal Basham, Mike Miller (Michelle), Nikki Poage (Travis), Dustin Basham, Brooke Basham and Macy Basham; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Hannah, Austin, Telle, Noah, Madison, Mackenzie, Caleb, Lydia, Emmaleigh, David, Audrey, Trey and Emerson; brother, Johnny Basham; sister, Barbara Bostic. He is also survived by numerous nieces; nephews; other family members; and a host of friends including special friend, Reva DeLong. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melvin Harris and the Rev. Kelvin Edwards Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
