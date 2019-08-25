BARTON Opal Maxine August 20, 2019 Opal Maxine Barton, 88, of Jordantown, Va., passed away on Tuesday August 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sol and Dollie Thompson Barton; brothers, Robert "Bob" Barton, Howard Barton and William "Bill" Barton. Left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Marilyn Reynolds of Jordantown, Betty (George) Souza, Ann (Kerry) Barton both of California; great-niece, Jennifer (Michael) Stokes of Jordantown; great-nephew, Alexander Souza of Calfornia; great-great-niece, Brianna Rose Stokes of Jordantown and sister-in-law, Virginia "Pete" Barton of Jordantown and many special friends. Opal was a member of Barnhardt Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton, Va. with the Pastor Joseph Peters officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

