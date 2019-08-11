BARTON, Douglas R. August 7, 2019 Douglas R. Barton, 77, of Salem, Va., passed away at Lewis Gale Hospital on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after a brief illness. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retiree of Norfolk Southern, having been employed there for 37 years. He is predeceased by his parents, John Barton and Lois Campbell. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 56 years, Regina Jobe Barton. Also surviving are: his sister, Clara Blevins of Salem, Va., as well as nieces and nephews: Darrell Blevins (Deb), Randall Blevins (Angela), Jason Blevins (Bret), Steve Jobe (Amanda), Suzanne Venters, Shellie Venters (Chip), his sister in law Carolyn Roberts, and his great nieces and nephews. Doug attended Melrose Baptist Church of Roanoke. Doug was a true patriot, a gentleman, and a humanitarian who placed great value in his family, his friends, his country and his faith. The people in his circle were blessed to share a life with him. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Salem Rescue Squad or the American Cancer Society. Visitation with the family will be at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. with funeral services following at 2 p.m. conducted by Greg Hetherington in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow with military honors in Sherwood Memorial Park. A special thank you is extended to Larry Eanes, Clarence Short, Avery McClellan and Carolyn McClellen for their support and dedication during this difficult time.

