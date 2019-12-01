BARRETT Patricia Elizabeth Ingham November 28, 2019 Patricia Elizabeth Ingham Barrett, 82, passed away on November 28, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, Riner. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Gardens, 11490 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, Christiansburg, 540-382-2612.

