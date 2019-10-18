BARR
Frances Irene Parsons
November 15, 1930 - October 16, 2019
Frances Irene Parsons Barr, 89, of Salem, Va., formally of Grayson County, Va., passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, located in Roanoke, Va.
She was born on November 15, 1930 in Mouth of Wilson, Va. to French and Mattie Wagg Parsons. She was a retired accounting professor at New River Community College.
Surviving are daughters and a spouse, Sue and Johnson Bailey of Abingdon, Va.; Nancy Barr of Salem, Va.; three grandchildren and spouses, Michelle and Levi Dillon, Robert and Megan Bailey, Elizabeth and Andy Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Addie, Brody, Cole, and Bailey; one sister, Charlsie Little of Troutdale, Va.; two brothers and spouses, Wallace and Nancy Parsons of Independence, David and Goldie Parsons of Sugar Grove; deceased brother and companion: Walter and Jean Parsons.
A grave side service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel located in Independence, Va. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Independence from 11 a.m. until noon on Friday, October 18, 2019. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson, N.C. with David Parsons officiating. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Barr family.
