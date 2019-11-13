BARNHART Lois Naff November 12, 2019 Lois Naff Barnhart, 96, of Boones Mill, Va., died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

