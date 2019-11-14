BARNHART Lois Kathryn Naff September 12, 1923 November 12, 2019 Lois Kathryn Naff Barnhart, 96, of Boones Mill, Va., born September 12, 1923 went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Barnhart; parents, John and Rosa Naff; brothers, Cline, Wesley, and Elmer Naff; sisters, Eunice Myers and Mary Layman. She is survived by sons, Don Barnhart (Cynthia) and Roger Barnhart; daughters, Freda Chapman (Marshall) and Cheryl Weaver (Fred); grandchildren, Benjy Barnhart (Nadine), Ricky Barnhart, Amanda Arthur (Davey), Vivienne Barnhart, Andrea Barnhart (Caroleene), David Barnhart (Kevin), Mathew Barnhart (Angela), Daniel Chapman (Jayme), Jeff Chapman (Elizabeth), Allison Garland and Karen Weaver; 11 great-grandchildren; special friend and neighbor, Linda Barnhart; and in-laws, Mildred Boitnott, Ruth Flora, Carl Barnhart (Mary Sue), Arthur Barnhart (Barbara). Lois was a lifelong member of Antioch Church of the Brethren where she enjoyed sunday school, bible study, quilting, and serving on the food committee. She also loved traveling, playing bridge, working in her yard and quilting at home. Even after becoming homebound she diligently prayed for her family, church, and community. Lois loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. The family will always remember gathering at "Grandmother's house" for home-cooked meals on holidays. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 or Heifer International, P0 Box 8058, Little Rock, Ark. 72203. A celebration of life service will be conducted from Antioch Church of the Brethren 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 with Pastor Andy Duffey officiating and interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. The family expresses gratitude and appreciation for the generous care provided by the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.