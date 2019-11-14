BARNHART Lois Kathryn Naff September 12, 1923 November 12, 2019 Lois Kathryn Naff Barnhart, 96, of Boones Mill, Va., born September 12, 1923 went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Barnhart; parents, John and Rosa Naff; brothers, Cline, Wesley, and Elmer Naff; sisters, Eunice Myers and Mary Layman. She is survived by sons, Don Barnhart (Cynthia) and Roger Barnhart; daughters, Freda Chapman (Marshall) and Cheryl Weaver (Fred); grandchildren, Benjy Barnhart (Nadine), Ricky Barnhart, Amanda Arthur (Davey), Vivienne Barnhart, Andrea Barnhart (Caroleene), David Barnhart (Kevin), Mathew Barnhart (Angela), Daniel Chapman (Jayme), Jeff Chapman (Elizabeth), Allison Garland and Karen Weaver; 11 great-grandchildren; special friend and neighbor, Linda Barnhart; and in-laws, Mildred Boitnott, Ruth Flora, Carl Barnhart (Mary Sue), Arthur Barnhart (Barbara). Lois was a lifelong member of Antioch Church of the Brethren where she enjoyed sunday school, bible study, quilting, and serving on the food committee. She also loved traveling, playing bridge, working in her yard and quilting at home. Even after becoming homebound she diligently prayed for her family, church, and community. Lois loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. The family will always remember gathering at "Grandmother's house" for home-cooked meals on holidays. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 or Heifer International, P0 Box 8058, Little Rock, Ark. 72203. A celebration of life service will be conducted from Antioch Church of the Brethren 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 with Pastor Andy Duffey officiating and interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. The family expresses gratitude and appreciation for the generous care provided by the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
An inmate claimed his life sentence ended when he 'died' and was revived. An Iowa court disagrees.
-
Virginia Tech football: On Bud Foster Day, Hokies' defense shuts down Wake Forest
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
McFarling: At long last, Hokies are up and running
-
Bus station project leads to new development — and a fight
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.