BARNETTE Shelby Ann October 22, 2019 Shelby Ann Barnette, 53 of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Calvin Bates and Ruby Christine Oliver Bates. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Gene Barnette; daughter, Ashley Shell and her husband, Tyler; grandchildren, Chase, Conner, and one on the way; brother, Ronnie Bates; beloved pet, Yogi. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Covenant Christian Church (4807 Cove Road) with family receiving friends from one until time of service. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Barnette is entrusted to Valley Funeral Home.

