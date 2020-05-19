November 17, 1925 May 17, 2020 James Edward Barnett, age 94 of Troutville, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. James was born on November 17, 1925, in Christiansburg and was the son of the late Sam and Ethel Yates Barnett. He was married to the late Hazel Lee Yates Barnett for 65 years until she passed away on September 6, 2011. James served in the United States Army from May 11, 1944 until May 7, 1946. He was in the 274 Infantry and 70th D-Company Division serving in the European Theater. James was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, World War II Victory Medal, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during his service at the Battle of the Bulge. After his injuries, he continued to serve his country by driving the countryside in France retrieving military vehicles until the war was over. James was a hard worker and was a truck driver most of his life. He loved nature and enjoyed many outdoor activities. Hunting, target shooting, fishing, cutting wood, and gardening were some of his favorite pastimes. He loved the outdoors so much that he acquired the nickname, "Mountain Man." In addition to his parents and wife, Hazel, James was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Allen Barnett; grandson, Tracy Lance Pannell; and infant granddaughters, Rebecca and Stephanie Barnett; brothers, Kenneth and Alvin Barnett; and his sister, Geneva Yates. James is survived by his three children: Connie (Ambrose) Pannell, Michael (June) Barnett, and Patricia (Tommy) Gibson; six grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer) Pannell, Kris Barnett, Jamey Barnett, Kurtis (Leanna) Barnett, Emily (Joe) Chaklos, Jonathan (Stacie) Gibson; ten great-grandchildren, Michelle, Matthew, Justin, Nicholas, Eric, Amanda, Justus, Maisun, Sawyer Rose, and Caleb; many adoring family and friends including a special niece, Norma Dempsey; and dear friends, Cecil Dalton and Evelyn Bond. A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor TG Ayers of Community Advent Christian Church officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Glade Creek Cemetery. James' family wishes to thank the Veteran Affairs Hospital of Roanoke and especially Dr. Hannah for the care given to James during his life following his return from The United States Army. In addition, we are appreciative of the wonderful care given to him from the Virginia Veterans Care Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project to bring independence back to our most severely wounded soldiers. To support this mission, please visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or by mail: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
