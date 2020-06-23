June 21, 2020 Henry E. Barnett, 76, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mr. Barnett retired after 47 years of service with Jarrett Electric Company. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Cameron Dunlap. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

