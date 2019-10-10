BARNES James Edward May 20, 1931 October 8, 2019 James Edward (Pete) Barnes, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He is survived by his children, Herbert "Joe" Barnes, Dana B. (Rev. William) Lee, both of Roanoke, Va.; Loranda "Princess" (James) Young, of Norfolk, Va., and Jane (Jose) Worthen, of Middletown, Del.; sister, Alease Dunnaville; brother, Howard Barnes, both of Roanoke, Va.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. A Homegoing Celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

