January 19, 2020 Sidney Allen "Sid" Barker, 65, of Troutville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020, after a brave four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 and again on Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Rainbow Forest Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
BARKER, Sidney Allen
To plant a tree in memory of Sidney BARKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.