BARIL Al October 5, 2019 Mr. Al Baril, 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away October 5, 2019. The levaya will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the kever in the Beth Israel Cemetery. Rabbi Jama Purser will officiate. A full funeral notice will be in Monday's newspaper. Baruch Dayan Ha Emet. The Baril family is being served by John M. Oakey & Son F.H., Salem, VA, 540-389-5441.

