July 16, 1963 October 15, 2019 William (Todd) Barbour, 56, of Roanoke, Va., Passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 16, 1963. A celebration of his life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until the service hour. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

