BARBOUR Tony Lamar October 14, 2019 Tony Lamar Barbour, 77, of Wirtz, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. He proudly served with the Marines in the Vietnam War. Tony is survived by his sons, Darrell Barbour, Terry Barbour, and Ronnie Lee; and his grandson, Skyler Barbour. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home.

