March 8, 2020 Teresa Paulette Banks, 51, of Roanoke, passed away on March 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, 12 p.m. at Maple Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

