March 22, 2020 Berkley G. Banks Jr., 88 years old, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He lived in Northern Va. He was the oldest child of the late Berkley and Martha Banks of Roanoke, Va. His siblings are listed in order of birth, the late LaContiss, Margarette, Richard, Carlesia, James, the late Agnes and Paul. The celebration of Berkley Jr.'s life will be next year.

To plant a tree in memory of Berkley Banks, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.