BANKS Ernest Othello December 27, 1932 December 3, 2019 Ernest Othello Banks, formally of Vinton, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Banks; also by brothers, Harry Wood, Matthew Banks, Alphonso Banks, and Frances Banks; one sister, Mildred Rhame. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Rodney Banks, Ernest (Robin) Banks, Mark Banks; daughters, Kathy Banks, Charlene (Rodester) Brandon, and Rhonda Banks; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. Arrangements by Range Funeral Home, Homestead, Fl.

