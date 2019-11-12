BANKS Anna Marie November 9, 2019 Anna Marie Banks, a longtime resident of the Roanoke area, died Saturday the 9th of November after a long battle fought. She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughters, Leighann and Rebecca; grandsons, Mason and Ryan; father, Elwood Nunley; brother, David Nunley; sisters, Sharon Nunley and Lori Ransome; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 540-366-0707.

