June 29, 2020 Robert Emory Bankert, 87, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Theresa Bankert; and four siblings. He was a United States Army and Navy veteran serving in Korea. He was founder, owner, and operator of Mid-State Equipment for over 38 years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carl Ann Jennings Bankert; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Eliza Bankert, Mike and Debra Bankert, Robert and Sheila Bankert; daughter and son-in-law, Myra Ann and David Barger; grandchildren, Jason and April Bankert, Matthew and Geneva Bankert, David and Stephanie Bankert, Michael Bankert Jr., Myra and Anthony Dancausse, Mary and Wes Hensley, Benjamin Bankert; and Sara Bankert; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Caroline Register and Allie "Rita" Harlow; brother, George Bankert; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid restrictions and health concerns it causes, the family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
